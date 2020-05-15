“WHO offered me 20million dollars to put a little toxic in my Covid-19 remedy” – Madagascar President exposes WHO

Health, Inside Africa, Top Stories, Trending 1 Minute

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has allegedly declared that the World Health Organization, WHO offered him $20,000,000 to put a little toxic in their remedy for coronavirus as the Europeans hacked their Remedy.

Andry Rajoelina says: “People be vigilant, the World Health Organization that we have joined by thinking that it will help us, is there to kill Africans.”

“My country Madagascar has found a cure for coronavirus but the Europeans have told me a proposed $20,000,000 to put toxins in this remedy to kill my African friends who will use it. I ask all Africans not to use their coronavirus vaccine, because it’s killing, come to Madagascar you who are sick, my country is ready to receive you with enthusiasm, our remedy is in yellow color, do not buy the one of the green color, the one of the green color comes from Europe, the Europeans hacked our remedy, they have put poisons to kill only the Africans as they wanted with the vaccines that we protest.” He added

“Please share this message because it is urgent, they hacked our medicine, I want all the Africans to know it, please do not keep this message with you, share!” He concluded

Published by obrempongnanakwakuampomah1

Obrempong-Nana Kwaku Ampomah is a native of Abompe in the Eastern Region and has lived in Anyinam and Asamang Tamfoe in Eastern Region and Kumasi, Ashanti Region, from 1996 to 2005, 2005 to 2015 and 2015 to date respectively. Since 2016, Obrempong-Nana has been a freelance journalist and responsible for Fishing for stories to feed a host of radio and TV stations like UTV, Kumasi fm, Ahotor fm, Adehye fm, Abusua fm, Kings Radio, Otec fm, Metro fm, Power fm, Good life fm, Eastern fm, Kingdom fm, Adoa TV, Ashh fm, solid fm, Today's radio, just for few, across the country. He's currently the host of the following programs, Asɛm Yi Di Ka, Time With The Priest and Hwɛ Mmra No Mu on YOA Radio, an online Radio based in Accra-Ghana. He's also the CEO Obrempong-Nana Media. He's much interested in writing Articles and Script Editing. His bi-cultural background and focus on community collaboration has led him to a number of volunteer opportunities and community leadership roles.

Published

270 thoughts on ““WHO offered me 20million dollars to put a little toxic in my Covid-19 remedy” – Madagascar President exposes WHO

  1. Let’s forget about power but let’s thank God for giving us such presidents n let’s pray for our presidents not to be used as tools of mass destruction in Jesus name

    Like

    Reply
    1. Celui-là c’est vraiment un homme qui aime son peuple, seul la nature et dieu qui ont le pouvoir de décider de l’avenir et du destin des humains.

      Like

      Reply

    1. And we pray for him to keep up with his good work,May Allah protects him so they don,t kill him like the killed other Africans leaders Hope others African present will follow his good examples to keep African in peaces OH Mother African let put our head together to make our continent better Already God has joined us by his designs theirs is no cap between us just beautiful River Moutains and wonderful green forest. Long live Mr Persent long live Mother Africa.from Nigeria Hajja Hauwa Ali Yerima Balla( Mrs H IsaModibbo
      .

      Like

      Reply
  6. This thing was brought to African countries like a hidden and secret element but thanks to the brilliant idea from the bright man who really wants to protect everyone we keep a bright man up to the world of protection because Africans are one and only people to fight against this racism because they’re aiming to finish all Africans and they will never finish instead they will die from their elements we are not easy to be destroyed we will remain the most important thing’s of this world viva Africans thanks to Madagascar present by realizing this information to the world and now everyone knows what is happening around regarding this virus

    Like

    Reply

    2. Good morning. Thany very much may the goodness of God be with you all the days of your life snd be blessed. I want to believe thst you’re representing Jesus christ who die for us and save the world. Be blessed mywana ka ma we love you.

      Like

      Reply
  9. African enemies will find all other means to kill Africans. They want us to remain underdogs all times! Our God is the final arbiter!

    Like

    Reply

    1. Thé African country is indépendant so WE must work hardly in the scientifique way
      to discover thé Corona virus produits to cure Covid 19 virus for
      Africa people But now everry African people must buy malagachi produits , but never Europe or another one.

      Like

      Reply

      1. What is malagachi produits? Are their no people dying in Madagascar from Covid19?

        Like

    1. Find the truth and be the change. I have always wondered can a virus be airborne? According to my research Covid 19 is attached to commerce like the Babylonians did to steal from others. The problem is that a few want to benefit from the so called Covid 19 but in reality can a virus be airborne? Can we trust WHO when actually there is an invisible hand behind WHO manipulating everything.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. So these motherfuckers want to kill us ?? The system is losing and the devil is going down this time for sure !! To God be all the glory !!!!

    Like

    Reply

  16. Tout esprit lucide reconnaîtrait là une INFO-TOX ! Aucun chef d’état sérieux ne ferait une telle déclaration à part les fous furieux et dictateurs de certains pays ! Le président malgache n’est pas de ceux-là ! Restons sérieux.

    Like

    Reply

  19. Vrai menteur.
    Toi tu parles au nom de l’oms,qui n’as pas ete creee par la France mais l’onu.
    Et puis l’oms ne peut proposer l’argent pour tuer les Africains puisque les Malgaches sont dedans.
    Foolish man.You LIE.
    OMS IS A SERIOUS ORGANISATION OF WORLD,NO FOR FRANCE,AND MADAGASCAR DONT HAVE VACCIN FOR CORONA:THEN MUCH PEOPLE DIE IN THIS COUNTRY :WHAT VACCIN,HEIN??
    I prefere CHINA’S OR RUSSIN’ VACCIN, Madagascar,ZERO

    Like

    Reply

  20. I’m happy some of us are now thinking like a proper human.. I think it is time we wipe out this old leaders and forms a better leaders for Africans

    Like

    Reply

  21. It’s a lie that the WHO offered him $20M. They said, ‘Here’s a few brief cases. We think there is $20M in them. We think they are yours. Should we leave them or take them?”

    Like

    Reply

    1. We think there is 20m in them, we think is yours. That implies money was offered to him. People who gives bribes do not tell you directly that is bribed. The used other colourful language to make their plan known.

      Like

      Reply
  23. There will be mass migration to Madagascar because it’s leader has uncommon integrity, so rare and refreshing. Honourable people in the west will be magnetised toward this vastly diverse country.

    Congratulations Madagascar.

    Like

    Reply

  24. The devil’s tricks are coming into the open from this manmade virus and they think they can take over the world but all praise is to God Almighty Allah who has the best plan.

    Like

    Reply

  26. Sir, They are trying to kill everyone, not only Africans, but also Europeans, Americans, Slavs, Asians … Did you watch the statements of Bill Gates? So we must be united as one force against them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    2. Good word said , we must United as people not descriminate so that we will destroyed the Antichrist agents

      Like

      Reply
